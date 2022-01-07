Community & Events

LA Rams partner with Pepsi to provide free meals in Inglewood

The Rams partnered with Pepsi to purchase meals for fans and LA residents at the Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA Rams and Pepsi provide free meals in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big weekend for the Los Angeles Rams as they host the San Francisco 49ers in their last regular season game, but that doesn't stop the team from being active and giving back to the community.

"Just having the Rams back in LA and really connecting with the community in meaningful ways, I think is really inspirational. Especially as a Rams fan, it just makes you happy to see," said Rams fan Skye Sverdlin.

The initiative is called "Inspire Change." The Rams partnered with Pepsi to purchase meals for fans and LA residents at the Serving Spoon, a Black-owned restaurant in Inglewood known for its southern and soul food menu.

"To see them put their money where their mouth is and really move in a direction in a way that's bringing about a high frequency of engagement," said the Serving Spoon co-owner J.C. Johnson. "We're just happy to be a part of that."

"Inspire Change" is a league-wide platform and the Rams are using the initiative to address community barriers and support Black-owned businesses by partnering with Pepsi's "Dig In" program.

"I just think that's amazing," said Rams fan Verniel Monk. "It's something that needs to be brought to attention and the Rams is such an awesome team. I went to a walk up there a couple months ago, so I know they support the community a lot."

"It's just good for the community," said the Serving Spoon's other co-owner Angela Johnson. "We love it because we always like to give back anyway and so being sponsored by Rams and Pepsi, it's just a beautiful combination because this is what we do anyway, but it's just nice."

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angelescommunity journalistlos angeles ramssmall businessfree foodmascotpepsiin the communityblack owned business
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County reports 3rd COVID death of child younger than 5
LAUSD providing at-home COVID test kits as new semester approaches
LA County reports record-breaking daily new COVID cases
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
LA County firefighter dies after Rancho Palos Verdes house fire
LA Co. fast food workers given masks 'too infrequently,' study shows
91 Freeway: New lane opens on busy stretch between Corona and OC
Show More
Yes, you can be tracked by Apple's AirTags: What to know
'Women of the Movement' looks at story of Emmett Till
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted near Griffith Park
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
More TOP STORIES News