LA Rams partner with Pepsi to provide free meals in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big weekend for the Los Angeles Rams as they host the San Francisco 49ers in their last regular season game, but that doesn't stop the team from being active and giving back to the community."Just having the Rams back in LA and really connecting with the community in meaningful ways, I think is really inspirational. Especially as a Rams fan, it just makes you happy to see," said Rams fan Skye Sverdlin.The initiative is called "Inspire Change." The Rams partnered with Pepsi to purchase meals for fans and LA residents at the Serving Spoon, a Black-owned restaurant in Inglewood known for its southern and soul food menu."To see them put their money where their mouth is and really move in a direction in a way that's bringing about a high frequency of engagement," said the Serving Spoon co-owner J.C. Johnson. "We're just happy to be a part of that.""Inspire Change" is a league-wide platform and the Rams are using the initiative to address community barriers and support Black-owned businesses by partnering with Pepsi's "Dig In" program."I just think that's amazing," said Rams fan Verniel Monk. "It's something that needs to be brought to attention and the Rams is such an awesome team. I went to a walk up there a couple months ago, so I know they support the community a lot.""It's just good for the community," said the Serving Spoon's other co-owner Angela Johnson. "We love it because we always like to give back anyway and so being sponsored by Rams and Pepsi, it's just a beautiful combination because this is what we do anyway, but it's just nice."