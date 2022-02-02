Super Bowl

How the Rams are helping an Inglewood hair supply store near SoFi Stadium get their Super Bowl glow

Catering to mostly Black women, business owner Damon Haley says Glow + Flow serves the backbone of this community.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams surprise Inglewood business near SoFi Stadium with $25,000 grant

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium's Super Bowl transformation won't happen overnight, but if you ask those working to make it all happen by deadline, it kind of feels like it.

The committee started working on a plan months ago and was recently implemented, but the team couldn't really build it out until after the NFC Championship game. Around the stadium, business owner Damon Haley describes the anticipation as magical.

"There's just so much energy in the city," said Haley of Glow + Flow Beauty Supply in Inglewood.

He opened the store in November 2019. Four months later, he was forced to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't stopped adjusting since.

"The lines outside and social distancing inside ... We had to invest in all of those things to stay open," said Haley.

READ ALSO | Super Bowl Experience at LA Convention Center jam packed with games for fans of all ages

On Tuesday, the Rams, in partnership with Intuit, wanted to make sure Haley's shop stays open.

The team surprised Glow + Flow Beauty Supply with a $25,000 grant.

Catering to mostly Black women, Haley said Glow + Flow serves the backbone of this community.

He plans to use the gift of the Super Bowl in ways that will make a big impact long after it leaves the city of Los Angeles.

"I think now I have more creativity to figure out how we're going to do a glow girl program to help insist the self-care of young girls," said Haley.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesinglewoodlos angeles ramshair stylingsmall businessbusinessblack historysuper bowlacts of kindnessgrantblack history monthblack owned businesssurprisefeel good
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Super Bowl prep at SoFi underway
Bettor guesses both AFC, NFC game scores; turns $20 into $579,000
Why the Rams aren't official home team for Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium
Super Bowl tickets to see the Rams aren't cheap. Here's an alternative
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA now in custody
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in DTLA
Boyle Heights considers opposing Vicente Fernandez street name plan
Wild brawl at Golden Corral in Pennsylvania caught on video
Sewage spill prompts closure of swimming areas in Long Beach
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Show More
Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget
'Pam & Tommy' tells story of the sex tape that rocked the online world
Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31
More TOP STORIES News