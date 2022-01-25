Super Bowl Experience at LA Convention Center jam packed with games for fans of all ages

The Super Bowl Experience will take over the L.A. Convention Center for two weekends next month starting Saturday, Feb. 5.
Fans will get the opportunity to get autographs from current NFL players, participate in games, and shop for NFL merchandise.
Plus, all 55 Super Bowl rings will be on display along with the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy. To make travel easier, organizers are offering a deal if you take the Metro.
Be sure to check for hours online before heading down - organizers say they change daily.
Tickets are $20 the first weekend and $40 for the second.
For more information on tickets and a full list of attractions, visit the Super Bowl Experience website.