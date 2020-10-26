Rams, NFL Crucial Catch to honor cancer survivors and patients in Monday's game vs. Chicago Bears

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mission of the NFL's Crucial Catch is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.
The Rams are honoring survivors and those battling the disease Monday night against the Bears.
Throughout this past week, team mascot Rampage surprised six Crucial Catch captains with personalized jerseys.
And since no fans are allowed at SoFi Stadium this season, the fighters and survivors will be represented during the game in cardboard cutout form.
