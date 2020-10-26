Sports

Rams, NFL Crucial Catch to honor cancer survivors and patients in Monday's game vs. Chicago Bears

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mission of the NFL's Crucial Catch is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

The Rams are honoring survivors and those battling the disease Monday night against the Bears.

Throughout this past week, team mascot Rampage surprised six Crucial Catch captains with personalized jerseys.

And since no fans are allowed at SoFi Stadium this season, the fighters and survivors will be represented during the game in cardboard cutout form.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bearslos angeles ramsmonday night footballnflcancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red flag warning: Winds of up to 80 mph possible in parts of SoCal
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: New cease-fire announced
Rams face Chicago Bears Monday night
OC nurse goes from handling COVID-19 patients to becoming one
Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after assault in South LA
Passenger killed, several hurt in wrong-way crash on 105 Fwy
Suspect turns himself in after hit-and-run in El Sereno
Show More
At least 5 of VP Pence's aides test positive for coronavirus
White House chief of staff: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'
Rays walk off for 8-7 win over Dodgers to even World Series
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
Surging COVID cases color White House race in closing days
More TOP STORIES News