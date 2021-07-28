Rams start preparing for season as training camp opens at UC Irvine

Coach Sean McVay will have a new quarterback under center this season as the team acquired veteran Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for former first-round pick Jared Goff.
The team is loaded with plenty of wide receiver talent, but suffered a major blow as second-year running back Cam Akers tore his achilles and will miss the entire upcoming season.
Coach McVay says Rams players close to 100% vaccination
Darrell Henderson Jr. is expected to get the bulk of responsibility at the running back position.
Training camp kicks off Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at UC Irvine.