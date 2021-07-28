Sports

Rams start preparing for season as training camp opens at UC Irvine


IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams' quest for a 3rd NFC West division title since moving back to Los Angeles starts now as training camp kicks off in Irvine.

Coach Sean McVay will have a new quarterback under center this season as the team acquired veteran Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for former first-round pick Jared Goff.

The team is loaded with plenty of wide receiver talent, but suffered a major blow as second-year running back Cam Akers tore his achilles and will miss the entire upcoming season.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is expected to get the bulk of responsibility at the running back position.

Training camp kicks off Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at UC Irvine.

