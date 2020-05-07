los angeles rams

Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Details released

NFL schedule 2020: ABC7 is the official broadcast home for the Rams preseason games.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams have released their preseason and regular-season schedules for 2020.

ABC7 will air all the Los Angeles Rams preseason games including the first football game at the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Game time and dates for the preseason are yet to be finalized. Here is the preseason schedule:

Week 1 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Aug. 13-17)
Week 2 - at Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 20-24)
Week 3 - vs. Denver Broncos (Aug. 27-30)
Week 4 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Sep. 3-4)

The Rams and ABC7 kicked off a multi-year partnership with the "Te'LA'thon" on March 24, which raised over $2 million for the LA Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC7 will be the official local television partner of the Rams and will provide the Los Angeles market with exclusive telecasts of all Rams preseason games.

The year-round partnership will also center on the Rams and ABC7's shared commitment to communities across Los Angeles and developing programs to give back to fans and community members.

EMBED More News Videos

The NFL says it plans to start the next season on time on Sept. 10, but it's not clear yet if fans will be allowed in the stands.



The first regular-season game at SoFi stadium will be Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 2 they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 20.

For a look at the rest of the Rams schedule, check here.

The full NFL schedule is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles ramsnfl
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus post-draft winners for every team
NFL says season likely to start on time in September
Rams to use guest speakers to help players stay engaged during virtual OTAs
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Coronavirus updates for LA and California
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Father accused of throwing young daughter to her death from cliff in Riverside
Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal
Show More
'Honored and humbled': Danny Trejo helps feed LA community
OC beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation
SoCal first responders describe battling coronavirus in NY
Ralphs hiring more than 500 workers in SoCal
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
More TOP STORIES News