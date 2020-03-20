Coronavirus

Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon to benefit United Way's pandemic relief fund and LA Regional Food Bank

The Rams' Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth are funding 2 million meals for L.A. residents to help kick off a virtual telethon that will be hosted by the Rams and ABC7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams, ABC7 and 710AM ESPNLA are teaming up to host the Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles, a virtual telethon on Tuesday, March 24 from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will benefit United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.

Ways to Donate during the Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles

1. Call in to the virtual telethon at (213) 263-0211 or use a National Toll Free # at (888) 504-9491

2. Visit UWGLA's Pandemic Relief page at unitedforla.org/pandemicrelief

3. Text "UnitedforLA" to (844) 701-5181

4. By mail, please send checks payable to United Way of Greater Los Angeles, memo: Pandemic Fund:

UNITED WAY OF GREATER LOS ANGELES
PO BOX 57267
2706 MEDIA CENTER DR.
LOS ANGELES, CA 90065

Community supporters and fans can also stay updated on radio at ESPNLA 710 AM or by following ABC7 at the following:

facebook.com/abc7
twitter.com/abc7
instagram.com/abc7la
Hashtag: #abc7eyewitness

Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles Partners:

Los Angeles Rams - The Los Angeles Rams - Los Angeles' original professional sports team - stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. In 2020, the Rams will play their home games at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California. For more information visit therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

Hashtag: #LATogether

ESPNLA 710AM - ESPNLA serves fans with total coverage of sports in Southern California and beyond. 710AM ESPN provides sports talk, local and national play-by-play, and breaking news coverage. 710AM ESPN is the official home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Football Club, College Football Playoff, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and has a broadcasting agreement with the Los Angeles Angels. Live streaming and podcasts for select content, including all talk shows, are available on the ESPN App. For more information, visit espn.com/los-angeles and follow on social media @espnlosangeles:

facebook.com/ESPNLA/
twitter.com/espnlosangeles
instagram.com/espnlosangeles/
Hashtag: #710ESPNLA

United Way of Greater Los Angeles - United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit unitedwayla.org and follow on social media:

facebook.com/launitedway/
twitter.com/launitedway
instagram.com/launitedway/
Hashtag: #UnitedForLA

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank mobilizes resources to fight hunger in our community and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion meals throughout Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the vision that no one goes hungry, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and through direct distributions to children, seniors and families. For more information, visit https://www.lafoodbank.org and follow on social media:

facebook.com/lafoodbank
twitter.com/lafoodbank
instagram.com/lafoodbank
Hashtag: #WeFeedLA
