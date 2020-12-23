Rams quarterback spreads holiday cheer, donates Christmas trees to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff teamed up with Lowe's to donate more than 200 Christmas trees to the student-families of Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) last week."In a continued effort to uplift Inglewood, I wanted to participate in doing something special for the city's families during the holiday season," said Goff. "When Lowe's told me about its initiative to donate Christmas trees across the country, I was eager to get involved and humbled to be able to give a bit of joy to the families in our Rams community."The team mascot, Rampage, and volunteers loaded pre-lit trees into vehicles during the drive-thru Christmas tree distribution."The Rams and Jared Goff continue to give back to our IUSD school community during these challenging times," County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres said. "We are grateful to the Rams organization for recognizing our students and families who have worked so hard during this year of distance learning."