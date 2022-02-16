Sports

Can the Rams run it back? Coach McVay, Aaron Donald, talk about next year

Can the Rams run it back next year?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Can the Rams run it back?

With the future contract situations of key players in limbo, talk during Wednesday's parade and rally turned to whether the reigning champions could keep their roster intact and have a shot at making it to, and winning, the Super Bowl again next year.

Defensive star Aaron Donald has been rumored to be considering retirement.

Coach Sean McVay has also been reportedly eyeing a shift to the broadcast booth, while Von Miller - acquired via a blockbuster midseason trade - is about to become a free agent.

But McVay was the one leading the "Run it back" charge during the victory parade and rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

McVay put Donald on the spot, prompting the crowd in chants of "Run it back! Run it back!" as the defensive tackle took the podium.

Replied Donald: "We built a superteam. We can bring a superteam back. Why not run it back? We could be world champions (again)."

Von Miller, too, seemed to agree, at one point during his own speech declaring "gotta run that (expletive) back."

