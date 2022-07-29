Rams fans ready to watch team's first padded practice of training camp Friday

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday marks the first day Rams fans can watch the defending Super Bowl champions practice at training camp.

The team took Thursday off, and since Los Angeles had a deep playoff run last season, recovery has been closely monitored so far. Friday's practice will be the Rams' first full workout in pads.

Training camp this year is being held at UC Irvine.

If you can't make it out to training camp, ABC7 will have you covered. ABC7 will be live from the Rams' training camp, including on Friday.

The Rams will hold 11 open practices in total. Visit the Rams' website for additional details on giveaways and how to attend.

Los Angeles' first preseason game is Aug. 13 against the Chargers. They open the regular season Sept. 8 versus the Buffalo Bills.