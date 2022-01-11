1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities respond to shots fired near Bass Pro Shops in IE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga Monday afternoon.

"The incident is confined to the parking area and did not occur inside the store," Rancho Cucamonga police tweeted around 3:51 p.m.

Authorities initially responded to the scene after a report of shots fired.

It's not clear what occurred or what led up to the call, but there was a large law enforcement presence near the store, located in the 7700 block of Victoria Gardens Lane.

The shooting involved deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The public was asked to avoid the area as an investigation was underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

