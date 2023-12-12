WATCH LIVE

Family held at gunpoint during home-invasion robbery in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 5:19PM
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family was held at gunpoint during an early-morning home invasion in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a home-invasion robbery in the 5800 block of Rolling Pasture Place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The intruders, described as two armed males, entered the home and stole an unspecified amount of property, said Gloria Huerta, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Rancho Cucamonga
A police vehicle is seen outside a residence after a home-invasion robbery in Rancho Cucamonga.
No injuries were immediately reported.

The deputies arrived at the scene to discover that the suspects had fled. A search of the area proved fruitless.

Authorities are expected to provide more details about the robbery sometime Tuesday.

