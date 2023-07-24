An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning.

2 shot and killed in car parked near beach in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning

The incident was reported at around 6:50 a.m. Monday at the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive, not far from the Terranea Resort.

The victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

AIR7HD was overhead and captured a blue vehicle with a large amount of bullet holes.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was on scene and conducting an investigation.

The victims have yet to be identified.