2 shot and killed in car parked near beach in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning.
The incident was reported at around 6:50 a.m. Monday at the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive, not far from the Terranea Resort.
The victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
AIR7HD was overhead and captured a blue vehicle with a large amount of bullet holes.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was on scene and conducting an investigation.
The victims have yet to be identified.