Oil leak closes part of Sepulveda Boulevard, emits strong odor in Rancho Park

Part of Sepulveda Boulevard remains shut down on Tuesday as crews continue to clean up an oil leak in West L.A.

RANCHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Part of Sepulveda Boulevard remains shut down on Tuesday as crews continue to clean up an oil leak in West L.A.

An estimated 1,000 gallons of oil started seeping out of the ground at Sepulveda and West Sardis, a little before 6 p.m. Monday night.

Firefighters created dams to contain the oil that left a strong odor in the area.

They believe only about 20 to 40 gallons made it to the storm drain.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported, as officials determined there was no immediate hazard other than an odor to the surrounding area.

"At this point, they have not conclusively determined whose pipe it is. It's still going to take some time, but regardless, all the appropriate actions are taking place," said Capt. Erik Scott of the LAFD.

The Hazmat crew on scene says there is still a lot of cleanup ahead of them, which could take two to three days to complete.

Sepulveda Boulevard will remain closed for the time being, however, the southbound lanes could reopen Tuesday evening.