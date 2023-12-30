SoCal high school drum major to perform in London New Year's Day parade

Randy Gershman, a drum major at Bonita High School in La Verne, will be performing in the London New Year's Day Parade.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- One Southern California teenager is ringing in the new year in a major way.

The senior received the invite after earning 2nd place in the Apprentice Field Conducting division at the California State Drum Major Championships. He made the trip with his mom.

"I am just so very excited to be here," he told Eyewitness News on Friday. "It's my first time traveling overseas, I'm finally getting to see the places that I've learned about in school. I've seen Windsor Castle, I've seen Big Ben."

Gershman will march in the parade through the West End of London on Jan. 1, performing a routine with four other drum majors.

According to the Bonita Unified School District, this is Gershman's first year as drum major for the Marching Bearcats. He's been performing since he was 9 when he joined his elementary school's band.

"Randy made it his goal to become drum major his senior year and throughout his junior year dedicated himself to developing his skills and knowledge," said Bonita High School band director Jeff Bird. "All that hard work has paid off as he led his band to a seventh-place finish at championships and is now enjoying this amazing New Year's Day opportunity. I couldn't be prouder of all Randy has accomplished in the last year and wish him all the luck on his adventure."