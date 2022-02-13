Fired up fans stop at Randy's Donuts in Inglewood hoping to score LA Rams themed donuts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The wait is nearly over. Los Angeles Rams fans are fired up and ready to see their team battle the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.Many fans went over to Randy's Donuts in Inglewood to see if they could score Rams-themed donuts. One fan even said she was hoping to take some Rams donuts back to her boyfriend in Denver, Colorado."It's a lot of excitement going on. I'm glad that a Super Bowl was able to come back to L.A.," said former NFL player Hannibal Navies. "It was needed. A long time coming. And it does a lot for the community, the people here...It's been good. It's been fun."Click play on the featured video for the full story.