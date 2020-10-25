Rapper Offset briefly detained in Beverly Hills while live on Instagram, later released

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The rapper Offset was briefly detained and later released Saturday in Beverly Hills following an interaction with police that was broadcasted live on Instagram, authorities confirmed.

The Migos rapper and husband to Cardi B, was recording himself live from inside a car as officers approached the vehicle and asked him to remove his hands from the steering wheel.

Roughly 30,000 watched the broadcast as the situation unfolded, but the video has since been removed from his Instagram account.

"We were told that you guys were waving guns at people," one officer is heard saying.

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?," the rapper responds.

Another officer eventually reached into the car and opened the door.

Officers responded to the area of South Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Beverly Drive around 5:20 p.m. after a report of a person who pointed a weapon at a passerby from inside a car, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

That passerby provided the license plate number for the car, which was found in the area. A 20-year-old passenger in that car was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

It's unclear if that vehicle was the same as the one Offset was in.

The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyrapper
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger killed, several hurt in wrong-way crash on 105 Fwy
Mountain lion spotted in Agoura Hills neighborhood
US sets COVID-19 infection record with 83K more cases
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Early voting centers open in Los Angeles County
Family of slain Utah college student confronts her killer
Giant 'murder hornets' vacuumed out of nest
Show More
Arbitration ordered in bottomless mimosas lawsuit
'Mom code' keeps Utah COVID numbers artificially low
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
Chief: Illinois officer who shot Black couple in car fired
Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
More TOP STORIES News