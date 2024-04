Rare white killer whale calf named 'Frosty' spotted among pod off OC coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Whale watchers were treated to an incredible and rare sight off the coast of Southern California.

They spotted a pod of orcas about nine miles off Newport Beach on Monday.

They also caught a glimpse of a white killer whale calf named "Frosty." The unique milky white orca most likely has a rare genetic disease.

Amazingly, the sighting comes almost exactly one year since the pod was last seen off the coast of Southern California.