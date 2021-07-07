Round, flat hot dogs? New Jersey butcher's unique take on American classic sells out

SAN FRANCISCO -- The internet is full of opinions on a New Jersey butcher's product of flat, round hot dogs.
Rastelli's is selling the patties on its website in a pack of three for $18, but right now it's out of stock.
Rastelli's says the patties have ridges, which make it optimal for grilling and the surface area allows for more toppings.
Many say it resembles bologna and Bavarian street food.
