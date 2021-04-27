Real ID

REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic

The deadline for Americans to obtain a REAL ID card has been pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EMBED <>More Videos

REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic

The deadline for Americans to obtain a REAL ID card has been pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday.

The new enforcement date is now May 3, 2023.

The federal government says air travelers 18 or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card or another TSA-acceptable for security checkpoints to fly domestically.

The regulation was put in place in 2005 to ensure that travelers' identity in light of the 9/11 attacks, according to the DHS, but only recently did all 50 states come into compliance.

Last year, the deadline was pushed back to October 1, 2021, after the coronavirus outbreak. State governors had been pushing for the enforcement date to be delayed again as the country continues to recover from the pandemic.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The DHS says as of now, only 43% of all state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards are currently REAL ID-compliant. The extension will give states more time to implement the new cards.

"Extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver's licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a news release on Tuesday.

RELATED: California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask
EMBED More News Videos

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelair travelsocietytsareal idu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
LIST: Get your REAL ID at these SoCal AAA locations
DMV waiving REAL ID upgrade fees for some Californians
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News