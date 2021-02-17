DMV

California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.
A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

The Department of Motor Vehicles issued the license with a picture of Lesly Pilgrim wearing her face mask.

"I knew the picture was not going to be good because license pictures are never good. But I did not expect the picture to be with my mask on," Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim said the day she went to the DMV for the photo, workers at the officers were very strict.

She recalled not wanting to risk taking off her mask without explicit instructions for fear she'd be sent to the back of the line.

When it was her turn to take her picture, the DMV employee took two photos, one of her still wearing the mask and a second picture without it.

A spokesperson with the DMV said in this instance there was an oversight. The agency is now investigating how this may have happened.

While the woman's Real ID is technically valid, the department would issue her a new one showing a photo without her mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentocaliforniadmvface maskreal idsacramentocalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
How CA seniors can take advantage of online DMV services
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
What you need to know about getting a driver's license amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
LA Zoo: Everything you need to know before you go
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
OC inches closer to moving into less-restrictive red tier
Shots fired at car on 10 Freeway in Mid-City
LAPD chief vows disciplinary action if employees involved in Floyd photo
Show More
St. Elmo Village in Mid-City was birthplace of BLM movement
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
New CA bill to provide recourse for online sexploitation victims
Daniel Silva speaks out on death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie
More TOP STORIES News