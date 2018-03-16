Affordable housing for veterans, seniors opens in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Newport Beach celebrated the opening of new affordable housing for homeless veterans and low income seniors.
A ribbon cutting ceremony made it official Thursday.
The cove apartments feature 12 newly updated one-bed units.
Community development partners acquired the formerly rundown apartment complex and completed extensive upgrades, even building a community garden.
The $6.6 million project provides permanent affordable and supportive housing for a segment of the population that is often forgotten.