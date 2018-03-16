REAL ESTATE

Affordable housing for veterans, seniors opens in Newport Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Newport Beach celebrated the opening of new affordable housing for homeless veterans and low income seniors. (KABC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Newport Beach celebrated the opening of new affordable housing for homeless veterans and low income seniors.

A ribbon cutting ceremony made it official Thursday.

The cove apartments feature 12 newly updated one-bed units.

Community development partners acquired the formerly rundown apartment complex and completed extensive upgrades, even building a community garden.

The $6.6 million project provides permanent affordable and supportive housing for a segment of the population that is often forgotten.
