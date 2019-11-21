Home sales report: 73% of costliest US zip codes are in California

A newly published report shows that 73% of the costliest U.S. neighborhoods in which to own a home are in California.Property Shark analyzed residential sales this year for condominiums, co-ops, single-family and two-family homes.Out of 125 ranked zip codes, 91 were in California.The Bay Area town of Atherton, near Palo Alto, is first overall with a $7 million median sales price.In Los Angeles County, Santa Monica's 90402 zip code is the third overall priciest place to buy a home in the U.S.Beverly Hills, 90210, comes in at No. 4. And Pacific Palisades, 90272, is No. 29.