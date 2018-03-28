REAL ESTATE

LAX looking for ideas for area north of airport

LAX is looking for ideas for an area north of the airport.


Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that owns and operates LAX, says 93 acres are up for development.

LAWA has divided the area into two plots of land; both are north of Westchester Parkway in Westchester.

Area 1 is two acres and zoned for 10,000 square feet of office space, as well as recreational uses. Area 2 is 83 acres and zoned for 750,000 square feet of new office space. LAWA wants it to have a campus-like feel and have open space for recreational use for the community.

This is part of the larger 340-acre LAX Northside Plan. LAX purchased the land in the 1970s as a buffer between the airport and residential neighborhoods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatelos angeles international airportLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News