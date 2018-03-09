Manhattan Beach considering lifting ban on short-term rentals

The Manhattan Beach City Council is considering lifting its ban on short-term rentals.The popular beach city banned short term rentals in 2015, but many homeowners have ignored the prohibition.Proponents say sites like Airbnb and VRBO provide much needed extra income for homeowners. Critics complain about the noise and parking problems associated with living near a short-term rental.The council is considering several options including: a minimum seven-day rental, having the homeowner stay at the residence and paying a fee to the city so it can enforce the law.