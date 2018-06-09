Modern building being proposed to replace strip mall in Santa Monica

A modern building is being proposed to replace a strip mall in Santa Monica. It's on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Yale Street.First, the project has to get the approval of the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board. This project would consist of a three-story building featuring 50 residential units above the ground floor.A large patio and central courtyard space would bring some green elements to the project.The low-rise structure is planned to be wrapped in perforated metal screens with openings to recessed balconies on upper floors.