REAL ESTATE

Redondo Beach festival draws thousands of kite fans

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The skies over Redondo Beach were windy - perfect for the 44th Annual Festival of the Kite.


Thousands attend each year for a chance to feel the tug of the air and see the beauty of flight.

The day is for all skill levels and all ages. There are competitions and live music.

The event kicks off SoCal kite flying season, which hits its height in April - National Kite Flying Month.

Don't worry if you couldn't get your kite down to Redondo Beach. Santa Monica will have a kite festival of its own on April 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateairbnbLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News