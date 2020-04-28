Real Estate

Report: 33% of LA apartment hunters looking to move to other cities

A new report shows that 33% of apartment hunters in Los Angeles are looking to move outside of the city, with Phoenix, Las Vegas and Riverside garnering the most interest.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped a considerable number of apartment hunters in Los Angeles from searching for a new home in other cities, according to a new report.

Renter search data compiled by Apartment List, an online rental platform, shows 33% of its L.A. users looking for a new apartment are searching for listings outside the city.

The platform's Renter Migration Report finds the top destination outside of L.A. is Phoenix, which comprises nearly 22% of searches. Las Vegas and Riverside round out the top three with 13% and 11% of searches, respectively.

Los Angeles rental prices drop for first time in a decade, possibly because of coronavirus stay-at-home orders
EMBED More News Videos

Average rental prices in the Los Angeles area have fallen for the first time in a decade.



Meanwhile, 32.1% of those looking to live in L.A. are from outside the metropolitan area, with most of the searches coming from Riverside, followed by Phoenix and Charlotte.

The report provides an early glimpse into how the coronavirus pandemic might be impacting where renters are looking to live, and while Apartment List does expect that COVID-19 could have a significant impact on moving trends in the long-term, the company says the new data is similar to what they saw before the pandemic.

The report also stated that the share of renters with imminent move dates rose 10% year-over-year as shelter-in-place orders started to go into effect in the second half of March.

Rental prices in the L.A. area are down for the first time in nearly a decade, according to CoStar, a research firm that tracks commercial real estate information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleslos angeles countyrental propertycoronavirusrenterscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corona hair salon reopens despite stay-at-home orders
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
Authorities investigating egg attack on vendor in South LA
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
IE nurse's aide who cares for COVID-19 patients faces eviction
Show More
Glendale funeral home helps bring closure to family with drive-thru service
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
OC beaches crowded, but officials say social distancing maintained
Irwindale McDonald's workers make hundreds of face masks
Vin Scully, recovering at home after fall, posts message for Dodger fans
More TOP STORIES News