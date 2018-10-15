Senior affordable housing building planned for Santa Monica

A mixed-use development is being planned for a vacant lot on Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.The project will feature affordable apartments for seniors.Plans call for a seven-story building featuring 56 deed-restricted apartments.There will be 1,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.The apartments will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. They will be reserved for seniors making up to 30 percent of the area median income.The contractor is currently building a 100-unit apartment building next door. The building is one of several being planned in Santa Monica, Long Beach and the South Bay close to Metro lines.