REAL ESTATE

Senior affordable housing building planned for Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
A mixed-use development is being planned for a vacant lot on Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.


The project will feature affordable apartments for seniors.

Plans call for a seven-story building featuring 56 deed-restricted apartments.

There will be 1,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The apartments will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. They will be reserved for seniors making up to 30 percent of the area median income.

The contractor is currently building a 100-unit apartment building next door. The building is one of several being planned in Santa Monica, Long Beach and the South Bay close to Metro lines.
