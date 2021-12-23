Nearly 40K bunk beds with risk of risk of entrapment, strangulation recalled after toddler's death

EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday a recall of nearly 40,000 bunk beds due to entrapment and strangulation hazards posed to children.

The CPSC said the beds with angled ladders, made by Angel Line, have a metal hook that fastens the ladder to the top of the bunk bed and can move away or become detached from the bed frame. That can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder, according to the CPSC.

Three models of Angel Line bunk beds are included in the recall:

Fremont twin over twin bunk bed, model numbers 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67

Creston twin over twin bunk bed, model numbers 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75

Brandon twin over full bunk bed, model numbers 71420-21 and 71420-75

The bunk beds were sold by Amazon, Walmart, OJCommerce and Wayfair.

Consumers are told to stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line to get a free repair kit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallsrecallconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of 3 fatally shot during Covina burglary; 1 person in custody
SoCal seeing rain that's expected to linger through Christmas
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day
Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
5 Freeway: Crash causes big rig to flip over near Newhall Pass
Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID
Show More
Monrovia park braces for more potential damage with storm coming
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
Mystery donor sends box filled with $180K in cash to NY college
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
More TOP STORIES News