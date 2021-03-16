Former Gov. Gray Davis offers perspective on recall drive against Newsom

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Gov. Gray Davis was the only California governor to be recalled from office. Davis was recalled in 2003 and replaced with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the midst of an economic recession and an energy crisis.Davis spoke to ABC7's Marc Brown about the key differences between that election and the current recall effort that appears headed for the ballot against Gov. Gavin Newsom.He detailed how the state's electorate has changed since then and surprisingly said he is now on good terms with Schwarzenegger.To hear the former governor's perspective, please watch the video above.