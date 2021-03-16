Politics

Former Gov. Gray Davis offers perspective on recall drive against Newsom

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Gov. Gray Davis was the only California governor to be recalled from office. Davis was recalled in 2003 and replaced with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the midst of an economic recession and an energy crisis.

Davis spoke to ABC7's Marc Brown about the key differences between that election and the current recall effort that appears headed for the ballot against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He detailed how the state's electorate has changed since then and surprisingly said he is now on good terms with Schwarzenegger.

To hear the former governor's perspective, please watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomgovernorarnold schwarzeneggerrecall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim's family demands answers over erroneous release of suspect
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
'Sound of Metal' star Paul Raci thrilled by Oscar nomination at 72
SoCal family's undocumented mother refused COVID vaccine
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Brief round of rain, snow and strong winds hit SoCal
Another 4.4M Californians now eligible for COVID vaccine
Show More
Haaland becomes 1st Native American to lead Cabinet department
Temecula woman's nonprofit works to feed hundreds
Driver arrested in fatal San Diego crash
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
More TOP STORIES News