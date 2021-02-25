Map shows where recall Gavin Newsom signatures are coming from in California

The Recall Newsom campaign announced Thursday it has collected 1,825,000 signatures, surpassing the 1,497,709 threshold necessary. However, it's important to note that all those signatures need to be verified as authentic registered voters by the Secretary of State's office before a recall elections is triggered.
That process is ongoing; as of Feb. 5, the state had verified nearly 800,000 of those signatures.
Where are all those signatures coming from? ABC7 News' data journalism team created the map below, showing the California counties with the highest percentage of registered voters who support the recall.
In raw numbers, the most number of verified signatures comes from Los Angeles County -- about 113,000. But Los Angeles County is also the state's largest, so that's not a big surprise. Neighboring Orange and Ventura counties have more voters signing the petition to put Newsom to a recall as a percentage of their population.
But the map shows even darker shades of blue through the Central Valley and in far Northern California. Those counties may be smaller in terms of population, but the early verified signatures show a much stronger support for recalling Gov. Newsom.
Kings County has 12% of its registered voters signing the petition -- and that's before all the signatures have even been verified.
Siskiyou, Lassen, Placer, Calaveras, Madera and Tulare counties all have about 10% to 11% of voters signing.
The Bay Area is notoriously Democratic and this map shows that pattern holding. The region looks practically white on the map, making Newsom look a lot more popular there.
In San Francisco, only 0.36% of registered voters have been verified as signing the recall petition. In Marin it's even lower at 0.03% -- that's only 55 valid signatures so far.
Of all the Bay Area counties, the recall campaign found the most support in Solano County, where 2.5% of voters signed the petition. That's still much lower than the counties to its east.
Organizers of the recall campaign still have until March 17 to turn in signatures. For more on where the complicated California recall process would go from there, check out the video below.
