Recent shootings in Venice area have police on guard

Police in Venice Beach are searching for two men who they say got into a fight Thursday night with a group of people before one of them fired a handgun into the crowd.The victim is an 18-year-old man who police say was trying to break up the fight. He is expected to recover.This shooting comes on the heels of another in the same area. That violent incident was captured on cellphone video.Nine shots were fired into a crowd of people outside of a bar, leaving one man critically wounded. The suspect was arrested.Police say the two shootings are not related, but they say the recent violence in the Venice area is concerning.A popular tourist destination, the boardwalk is often packed on weekends and during the summer. The eclectic shops and restaurants are a draw for many. Some longtime Venice residents argue the crime is part of the culture."This is a pretty hip area, there's several restaurants and night spots, so I would definitely come down," said Diana Coconubo, who was in the area Friday. "But as far as like walking on the boardwalk in the evening past sundown? No."