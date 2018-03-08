Suspect arrested in connection to Venice shooting, police say

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting and critical wounding of a man in Venice that was captured in a bystander's harrowing video, police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a bar on Windward Avenue, near Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive video of the shooting, which appears to show two people in a physical confrontation on a sidewalk as others look on. The gunman steps backward into the street, brandishes a handgun and opens fire.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said.

At least nine shots are heard amid screaming.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, officials announced Thursday afternoon. His identity has not been released.

According to LAPD investigators, the circumstances that prompted the confrontation were unknown. Whether the victim and suspect knew each other was unclear.
