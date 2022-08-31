Temperature record set in Woodland Hills, possibly other parts of SoCal during brutal heat wave

An extended, brutal heat wave moved into Southern California on Wednesday, prompting an excessive heat watch that will stay in effect until Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a brutal, extended heat wave bears down on Southern California this week, temperature records were already being set Wednesday- and the hottest days are still ahead.

Woodland Hills on Wednesday set a record for the date at 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 111, set in 1998.

"Additional records may fall today," the NWS noted.

Temperatures well above 100 degrees are expected throughout the Southland this week, and many desert and valley communities may exceed 110. Palm Springs was hitting 113 by early Wednesday afternoon.

The hottest day of the current heat wave is expected to be Sunday, when temperatures in parts of the Inland Empire are likely to hit 115, potentially topping the record of 114 for the date.

Latest forecast and temperatures from ABC7 here.