Red Cross donation bins stolen from gas station parking lot in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police are trying to track down the three people who stole two Red Cross donation bins.The bins were stolen on Thursday from a gas station parking lot at Van Buren Boulevard and Wells Avenue.The suspects were driving a newer model Toyota Tundra that was pulling a black trailer.Two suspects could be seen getting out of the vehicle and lifting the bins into the trailer.The driver and one of the passengers were described as 25-year-old male adults. The third suspect was described as a male in his 20s.The bins are worth $1,500 each.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 353-7946.