SoCal man scammed out of $21K after buying fake gold from Craigslist seller

A man in Southern California was scammed out of $21,000 after he purchased what he believed was real gold, and authorities are now looking for the seller.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in Southern California was scammed out of $21,000 after he purchased what he believed was real gold, and authorities are now looking for the seller.

According to the Redlands Police Department, the victim bought the alleged gold from someone on Craigslist.

The victim met with that person for the exchange twice before he was told by an expert that the gold was fake. That's when the victim tried to reach out to the person who sold it to him - but their phone number was no longer working.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot tall man with tattoos on both arms and poor dental hygiene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redlands police at (909) 798-7681.