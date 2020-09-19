Redlands police confront, fatally shoot man suspected of killing own mother

Redland police confronted and fatally shot an armed man after he allegedly killed his own mother Friday, officials say.
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Redland police confronted and fatally shot an armed man after he allegedly killed his own mother Friday, officials say.

The incident started around 6:30 p.m. when a man came home to the 1300 block of North Church Street and found his 62-year-old wife injured and bleeding in the apartment.

The couple's 39-year-old son was also there but fled when his father came home.

Investigators considered the son a suspect in his mother's death and went looking for him.

Officers found the son a short distance, near the intersection of Church Street and Lugonia Avenue.

They tried to arrest him, but officers say he refused to comply and charged at them with a weapon.
The officers shot him.

The suspect was brought to a local hospital for surgery and he later died.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The type of weapon allegedly used by the son was not disclosed.

Redland police are investigating the woman's homicide. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is handling the officer-involved shooting per standard Redlands police policy.
