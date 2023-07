A hungry sea lion was caught on video leaping to steal a fisherman's catch in Redondo Beach.

Hungry sea lion jumps up to grab fisherman's catch in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A hungry sea lion was caught on video leaping and grabbing a fisherman's catch in Redondo Beach.

A fisherman was enjoying the Southern California summer weather on his kayak when a sea lion began approaching the man.

The sea lion shocked the fisherman when it jumped right onto the boat to nab the newly caught fresh fish.

The whole scenario worked out swimmingly for the sea lion.

The fisherman said he gave up his catch to the animal before it swam off.