Redondo Beach students facing charges for gun incidents

Two Redondo Union High School students are facing charges for separate incidents involving bringing guns to campus.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Criminal charges have been filed against two high school students who allegedly brought loaded guns to Redondo Union High School earlier this month.

The 10th-grade students were arrested on Dec. 4 and 5 in separate incidents.

A Redondo Beach police investigation found no evidence of planned violence against the school or people there.

The District Attorney's Office did not disclose the exact charges due to the 15-year-old defendants being juveniles.

As a precaution, safety measures will continue when students return from winter break next week.

That includes added police presence, several random search days, plus limited entry and exit points.