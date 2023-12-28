Redondo Beach students facing charges for gun incidents

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Criminal charges have been filed against two high school students who allegedly brought loaded guns to Redondo Union High School earlier this month.
The 10th-grade students were arrested on Dec. 4 and 5 in separate incidents.
A Redondo Beach police investigation found no evidence of planned violence against the school or people there.
The District Attorney's Office did not disclose the exact charges due to the 15-year-old defendants being juveniles.
As a precaution, safety measures will continue when students return from winter break next week.
That includes added police presence, several random search days, plus limited entry and exit points.