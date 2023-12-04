Police arrest Redondo Beach student for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A 15-year-old student at Redondo Union High School was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm on campus.

Officers went to the school at 1 Sea Hawk Way at 10:31 a.m. regarding "a report of a student in possession of a firearm," according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

"In coordination with school officials, (the) investigation resulted in the immediate detention of a 15-year-old, 10th grade student and the recovery of a loaded firearm in their possession," police said in a statement.

"No one was injured during this incident, and no evidence of a threat or plan for violence has been discovered during the initial investigation," police said.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident involving only the student who has been arrested," police said. "The source of the firearm and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation."

In response to the arrest, however, police stepped up their presence at the school and other Redondo Beach campuses.

According to police, the teen - whose name was not released - was booked on suspicion of juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

"This case will be prepared by investigators and forwarded to the Los Angeles County Probation Department for consideration of filing charges," police said.

"The Redondo Beach Police Department maintains a close working relationship with the Redondo Beach Unified School District and will coordinate on matters related to the future status of the arrested student," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at (310)379-2477, via text at (310)339-2362, or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org.