Sports

Referee attacked by youth basketball coach at game in Thousand Oaks, video shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Youth basketball coach attacks referee at game in Thousand Oaks: Video

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A bystander's disturbing video shows a youth basketball coach attacking a referee while they were standing courtside at a game in Ventura County.

The seven-second clip has gone viral after the incident occurred at the Thousand Oaks Sports Academy facility on Saturday afternoon.

In the footage, the two men are facing each other -- almost nose to nose -- when the coach of the Cavs Youth Basketball team suddenly puts his hands around the referee's neck and pushes him backward. The referee then grips the coach's neck as several men attempt to intervene.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation were unclear. No serious injuries were reported.

The players on the Cavs team, which is based in Los Angeles, are age 10 and younger.

Portola HS basketball player who was target of racial slurs during game gifted $20,000 for college
EMBED More News Videos

The Portola High School basketball player who was the target of racial slurs during a game received a big surprise from an Orange County businessman who felt he needed to step in and make a change.


The team's president did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

The coach was reportedly fired the day after the altercation, which occurred during the Power 3 Classic Tournament at the Sports Academy.

The tournament provided officials for the games.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said the matter was reported later on Saturday, but the individuals who were involved had already departed from the facility by the time a responding deputy arrived.

After viewing the video, the spokesperson described the attack as a possible misdemeanor battery, adding that the victim would have to file a report before requesting prosecution of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthousand oaksventura countyassaultviral videocaught on videobasketballcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Somber funeral service held for LAPD officer killed in street robbery
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
RHOC star was held captive for hours at Newport Beach home: Manager
Temecula teacher fired over anti-Asian rant captured on video
Super Bowl Experience: Convention Center to host 'football theme park'
Biden to send troops to Europe in response to Ukraine tensions
Man charged with defrauding OC broker with Brady's Super Bowl rings
Show More
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
LA councilman offers help to homeless woman seen rummaging in trash
Super Bowl LVI preps underway amid COVID-19 and security concerns
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
More TOP STORIES News