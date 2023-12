Two referees got into a brawl at a fourth-grade basketball game as children looked on. The fight was all captured on camera.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KABC) -- Two referees were captured on video getting into a brawl at a youth basketball game.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place over the weekend at a fourth-grade boys basketball game in Lakewood, Colorado.

Footage from the game shows the two referees fighting one another as children look on.

Both referees involved have been indefinitely suspended from the league.

