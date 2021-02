EMBED >More News Videos After a two-month shutdown due to surging COVID-19 cases, outdoor dining again was allowed in Los Angeles County on Friday but with a new restriction forcing restaurants to turn off or remove from customer seating areas all televisions used for broadcast programming.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The relaxed pandemic parking rules in West Hollywood came to an end on Monday.The City will start permit enforcement for residential neighborhoods, street sweeping and AM/PM peak on Fountain Avenue.Visitor parking permits will also no longer be available at the West Hollywood Sheriff's station. People will have to go to the Kings Road garage or online through the city's permit-by-plate self-service portal.