RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

2 nuns allegedly embezzled $500K from Torrance catholic school

EMBED </>More Videos

Two longtime nuns at St. James Catholic School in Torrance allegedly embezzled as much as $500,000 in tuition, fees and donations.

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two longtime nuns at St. James Catholic School in Torrance allegedly embezzled as much as $500,000 in tuition, fees and donations, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

It is believed the nuns used that money to spend on travel and gambling at casinos over the years.

The figure represents only what auditors have been able to trace in six years of bank records and might not include other cash transactions, officials from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles told parents and alumni.

The school said the nuns, Sister Mary Kreuper and Sister Lana Chang, admitted to stealing the money.

"They're taking away the money from kids in school, from kids that need the money. To do that, it's terrible," said Francis Grimes of St. James Catholic Church.

Kreuper is the former principal who had been at the school for 29 years. She retired earlier this year. Chang was an 8th-grade teacher for 20 years. She too retired this year.

The theft was uncovered during a recent audit.

"This matter came to our attention during financial reviews in connection with the change in leadership at our School. Other staff persons were not implicated or responsible," the parish's pastor said in a statement.

The nuns' order, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, said the nuns are cooperating and intend to pay back the money in full.

At first, the school said it didn't want to pursue criminal proceedings, but now the archdiocese tells ABC News the investigation has deepened and they are considering making it a criminal case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionnunreligioncatholic churchcatholic schoolembezzlementTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
VIDEO: Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Woodland Hills march calls for interfaith peace
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Fire rips through structure in Sylmar strip mall
4,000 Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike
Suspect killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood school
Show More
Bears defense dominates as Rams lose 15-6
LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21
1 dead in Sylmar crash on 405 Freeway
Mother, daughter killed in Monrovia were strangled, coroner says
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
More News