Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Justice Department says California order to reopen some secular businesses discriminates against churches

The head of the federal Justice Department's Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The head of the federal Justice Department's Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.

In a letter to the governor Tuesday, the official said that despite the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Newsom should allow some in-person worship.

Restaurants and other secular businesses are being allowed to reopen under social distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to online and similar services.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Officials aim for 'safe reopening' of Los Angeles County as early as July 4
EMBED More News Videos

Officials announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.



The governor says churches and other religious institutions could start welcoming back the faithful for limited in-person services in the coming weeks.

Newsom on Monday announced relaxed standards that individual counties need to meet to reopen more sectors of their local economy.

Gov. Newsom announces pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks

The governor estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.

Twenty-four counties in mostly rural Northern California had already been cleared to move faster under the old standards.

In Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of as early as July 4. All pet grooming and training businesses, along with car washes, are allowed to resume services effective immediately.

Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino county officials say they are confident their areas will be able to meet the new criteria.

Meanwhile, Orange County has seen a recent spike in deaths, mostly in nursing homes. However, OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the county has met guidelines to fully reopen Phase 2 businesses by this week or next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitycaliforniagavin newsomreligiondepartment of justicebusinesscoronavirus californiachurchreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Here's what it's like to be an Instacart shopper
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
COVID-19: LA County confirms 76 additional deaths, 1,183 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
Show More
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Hundreds of jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, IE
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks
More TOP STORIES News