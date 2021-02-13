Religion & Spirituality

Frederick K.C. Price, Crenshaw Christian Center founder, dies at 89 from COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frederick K.C. Price, one of Los Angeles' most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 89.

Apostle Price, who led services in the landmark FaithDome for many years, died Friday evening, according to a statement issued by EIF Ministries.



Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and built it into one of America's first Black megachurches, with 28,000 members and an estimated 15 million households watching televised church services every week.

He was at times controversial - criticized for his teachings about the LGBTQ community and Islam.

The Price family founded the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986, located on the sprawling campus of the Crenshaw Christian Center. The Crenshaw Christian Center served as a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.

Price was born in Santa Monica in 1932 and married his wife Betty in 1953.

Both he and Betty tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Price spent weeks in the hospital.

He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitylos angeleslos angeles countysouth los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recall Newsom organizers hit major goal for getting on the ballot
DUI suspect crashes near outdoor dining area in Santa Monica
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
North Hollywood man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet
Gorilla Glue removed from woman's hair thanks to LA plastic surgeon
SoCal nurse who beat COVID gives breathing exercise tips
Show More
Feces smeared at Asian-owned preschool in Alhambra
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg in nest
Pharmacy deserts may limit vaccine access in communities of color
More TOP STORIES News