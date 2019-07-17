Religion & Spirituality

Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, reopens after renovation

By and ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The former Crystal Cathedral in Orange County is newly remodeled, renamed and is now a Catholic church.

A dedication ceremony is being held Wednesday to celebrate the newly remodeled Christ Cathedral.

The Arch Diocese purchased the property in 2011 before the $77 million renovation project that included seismic retrofitting, installation of air conditioning and fountain repairs.

Respecting the iconic structure's history, the exterior of the building is pretty much the same. The interior was converted to serve Catholic masses.

Other improvements include window shades for each of the 11,000 glass panes, walnut pews and a 1,000-pound crucifix above the altar.

Parishioners who have been inside said it has a big "wow" factor.

"Just bringing all the Catholics together, bringing them in unity to worship together, a place they can call home," said Laguna Hills resident Melissa Driscoll. "It's amazing. It's beautiful inside."

From 5 to 8 p.m., the new Christ Cathedral will be open to the public. People of all faiths are welcome.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitygarden groveorange countycatholic churchchurch
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
UCLA staffer reports attempted sexual assault near campus
Show More
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
Newport Beach tops list of best micro cities for quick getaways
Church sign saying, 'America: Love or Leave it' sparks controversy
Man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault woman in Temecula, officials say
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
More TOP STORIES News