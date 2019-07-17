Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, reopens after renovation

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The former Crystal Cathedral in Orange County is newly remodeled, renamed and is now a Catholic church.A dedication ceremony is being held Wednesday to celebrate the newly remodeled Christ Cathedral.The Arch Diocese purchased the property in 2011 before the $77 million renovation project that included seismic retrofitting, installation of air conditioning and fountain repairs.Respecting the iconic structure's history, the exterior of the building is pretty much the same. The interior was converted to serve Catholic masses.Other improvements include window shades for each of the 11,000 glass panes, walnut pews and a 1,000-pound crucifix above the altar.Parishioners who have been inside said it has a big "wow" factor."Just bringing all the Catholics together, bringing them in unity to worship together, a place they can call home," said Laguna Hills resident Melissa Driscoll. "It's amazing. It's beautiful inside."From 5 to 8 p.m., the new Christ Cathedral will be open to the public. People of all faiths are welcome.