Religion & Spirituality

Heightened security in place at SoCal mosques as Ramadan begins

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Muslim holy month Ramadan begins, many mosques around the Southland are taking extra security precautions.

The mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand and other high-profile attacks on religious institutions in recent months have SoCal Muslim leaders on heightened alert.

At the Islamic Center of Northridge, for example, officials have stepped up security and may bring in armed guards to keep watch.

"We always have throughout the month of Ramadan, every single day we have security guards that help with parking, but also make sure that everything's civil and everything's right," said Mohammad Ibrahim Qureshi with the Northridge center.

"This year we have been talking about extra measures - more security cameras. There's also possible talk of having armed security guards."

The holy month of Ramadan begins Sunday night. Muslims observe the month by refraining from eating and other activities during the daytime in addition to engaging in increased prayer.

Religious institutions of different faiths have seen a rash of high-profile attacks in recent months.

In the New Zealand city of Christchurch, 51 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in March.

Then in a possible retaliation, a series of coordinated bombings at churches and hotels killed more than 250 people in Sri Lanka.

And closer to home, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue near San Diego last month, killing one person and injuring three others. That same suspect, John T. Earnest, is also suspected of setting a fire at a mosque in Escondido.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynorthridgelos angeles countyterror threatmuslimsislamsecurity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Poway synagogue shooting suspect charged with murder, hate crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News