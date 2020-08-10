Religion & Spirituality

Hundreds of maskless worshippers attend indoor services at Sun Valley church

Hundreds of worshippers gathered Sunday at a Sun Valley church for indoor services, where masks were optional and little physical distancing was seen.
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of worshippers gathered Sunday at a Sun Valley church that held indoor services, despite a state order prohibiting such services.

Images shows people packed into Grace Community Church on Roscoe Boulevard. Very little physical distancing was seen, and many were not wearing a face covering at the mask-optional service.

Those who left the service Sunday evening say the church is a vital service.

RELATED: Newbury Park church holds indoor services despite judge's orders, drawing counter-protesters

Grace Community Church was not the only congregation gathering inside despite the public health measures restricting such gatherings.

In Newbury Park in Ventura County on Sunday, tempers flared outside Godspeak Calvary Chapel after the church defied a judge's temporary restraining order banning sermons inside.

The county had sued the church for violating public health orders.

Back in Sun Valley, the church is now taking legal action after the city issued a cease-and-desist order threatening Pastor John MacArthur with a daily $1,000 fine and possible arrest.

He says complying with the states order would be disobeying his faith.
